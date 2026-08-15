Partition divided India’s thousand-year-old civilisation, says Vice-President Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said the 1947 Partition did not merely redraw India’s borders but also divided its thousand-year-old civilisation and called upon the younger generation to remember the suffering and sacrifices of those affected by it.

Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chancellor of Delhi University, was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies (CIPS), University of Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The event, held at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University’s Sports Complex, focused on the “Story of India’s Partition (1947)” and the theme “The Partition of India—A Saga of Displacement, Separation and Resettlement”.

“Partition did not merely redraw our borders; it also divided our thousand-year-old civilisation,” Radhakrishnan said, adding that the day marked “one of the most tragic and dehumanising chapters” in the country’s history.

He said the division along religious lines fragmented India’s cultural and civilisational heritage and added that the suffering endured by people during Partition should be remembered not to reopen old wounds but to learn from history and ensure that such a “horror” is never repeated.