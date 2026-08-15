Red Fort area gets multi-layered security for I-Day

NEW DELHI: As the capital prepares for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, a robust security arrangement in and around the Red Fort has been put into place. Different units of the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the NSG, and other key agencies have deployed around 15,000 to 20,000 personnel for the event in view of the security breach incidents over the past year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said that this year, the security arrangements have been significantly strengthened compared to last year. “We have prepared a detailed anti-terror response plan. Considering the large crowds expected to gather, we have put in place measures to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience to the public. A multi-layered security-check system has been established, along with advance communication to the public regarding the arrangements and advisories. Mock drills have also been conducted,” the DCP said.

More than 1,000 CCTV cameras equipped with AI-based video analytics have been installed in the Red Fort and vicinity. “Their live feeds will be monitored round the clock in our control room by teams that have been specifically trained for this purpose. Our teams are also prepared to respond promptly to any contingency detected through the CCTV network,” Banthia said.

The police had conducted a full-dress rehearsal on August 13, during which all the preparations were reviewed in detail. Everything scheduled for August 15 was replicated during the rehearsal to identify potential problems and challenges, they said.