Red Fort area gets multi-layered security for I-Day

NEW DELHI: As the capital prepares for the 80th Independence Day celebrations, a robust security arrangement in and around the Red Fort has been put into place. Different units of the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the NSG, and other key agencies have deployed around 15,000 to 20,000 personnel for the event in view of the security breach incidents over the past year.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said that this year, the security arrangements have been significantly strengthened compared to last year. “We have prepared a detailed anti-terror response plan. Considering the large crowds expected to gather, we have put in place measures to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience to the public. A multi-layered security-check system has been established, along with advance communication to the public regarding the arrangements and advisories. Mock drills have also been conducted,” the DCP said.
More than 1,000 CCTV cameras equipped with AI-based video analytics have been installed in the Red Fort and vicinity. “Their live feeds will be monitored round the clock in our control room by teams that have been specifically trained for this purpose. Our teams are also prepared to respond promptly to any contingency detected through the CCTV network,” Banthia said.
The police had conducted a full-dress rehearsal on August 13, during which all the preparations were reviewed in detail. Everything scheduled for August 15 was replicated during the rehearsal to identify potential problems and challenges, they said.
This year, police have enhanced their technological capabilities, such as anti-drone systems, and have upgraded the zoom-in capabilities of the cameras installed for the security purpose. Police said a verification drive was also conducted against foreign nationals overstaying in the city to ensure no unchecked or unidentified individuals remained in the area.
Traffic restrictions have also been put in place on several roads near the venue. The traffic police stated that Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on Saturday, and only labelled vehicles will be permitted.
Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the function have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A-Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass. Adequate signage has been displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions. Security agencies have also restricted certain items inside the venue including cameras.