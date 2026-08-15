Roots, routes and belonging

Artist Monali Meher explores displacement, belonging, migration and the relationship between people and their surroundings in her latest exhibition, ‘Walking Root Route’, at Latitude 28 in New Delhi. The exhibition brings together sculpture, installation, drawing, textile, photography, and performance to examine these themes.

Presented by curator and gallerist Bhavna Kakar, the exhibition features works from Meher’s practice spanning more than two decades. The show focuses on two closely connected ideas — the “root” and the “route”.

The idea for the exhibition comes from a banyan tree. The Belgium-based artist, who was born in Pune and grew up in Mumbai, recalls seeing banyan trees during her visits to her grandmother’s home in Pune. Their roots and branches would leave her pondering over how people remain connected to their origins even as they move across places. Meher’s experiences of travel have also influenced the exhibition. Her movement between countries and cultures became part of her artistic practice.

Walking itself has long been an important part of Meher’s practice. In her performances, she physically traces routes, often involving audiences along the way. This is also reflected in the footprints painted into her works, suggesting movement and journey.

The use of red thread to trace paths and connect pieces of fabric is also noticeable throughout the works. According to Meher, red can carry a multitude of meanings—from love and hate to violence, blood and auspiciousness—which is why she frequently incorporates the colour into her works. Additionally, the thread, in her works, hints at “movement, continuity and migration.”

As you enter the exhibition, you are welcomed by a jute textile work, ‘Entangled’, resembling a banyan tree. Red stitches run across the fabric, perhaps hinting at nostalgia and memory, while also appearing to trace a path across the work. Another textile work features different pieces of fabric stitched together, bearing photographs and paintings of banyan trees and leaves.