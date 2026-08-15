Trade, business strong bases for Viksit Bharat vision: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The government is trying to make the capital the most dynamic urban economy in the country, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday at the Bhartiya Vyapar Mahotsav held at Bharat Mandapam. She said that the country is growing fast, and the capital also needs to keep pace as its the growth engine.

Highlighting trade and business as strong bases for the Viksit Bharat vision, she said India, earlier considered a consumer economy, is now recognised as a trusted manufacturing hub and a reliable global supply chain. She said the clear vision of PM Modi and policy changes implemented after 2014 underpin this change.

The chief minister said India’s expanding network of free trade agreements has allowed domestic businesses and industrialists to expand their reach in international markets. Now, instead of mere economic growth, the talk is about economic transformation through a digital push, she said.

Before 2014, there were just 100 start-ups in the country; that number has now grown to over 2.5 lakh. Technology has completely transformed, Gupta said, citing examples like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which have grown exponentially over the years.