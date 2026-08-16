Congress Tiranga Yatra highlights harmony, eco conservation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Saturday organised a “Sadbhavana Tiranga Yatra” in the Babarpur area, highlighting environmental conservation, social harmony and national unity.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Devender Yadav participated in the march, organised by the Babarpur District Congress Committee. The yatra began at the Nand Nagri district office and concluded at Seemapuri.

Yadav said the Tricolour represented not only India’s pride and honour but also its unity in diversity, democracy, brotherhood and constitutional values. He urged people to come together to strengthen national unity and social harmony and work towards building the India envisioned by freedom fighters.

“The Congress has always struggled to safeguard the nation’s unity, integrity, democracy, and Constitution, and will continue to work with unwavering commitment to uphold the rights of the people and strengthen the country’s democratic values,” Yadav said.

He also hoisted the national flag at the DPCC office and paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for Independence.