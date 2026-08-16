Delhi Behind the scenes| Politics has dress code

City politics briefly turned into a fashion-and-decorum debate. CM Rekha Gupta took a dig at AAP MLA Anil Jha Vats over a viral video showing him in a vest and shorts while attending to constituents. “Kapde pehen ke to baitho” was the message as Assembly proceedings acquired an unexpected wardrobe angle. It seems even public service now comes with a dress code.
Fashion check: Helmet is the ultimate hair accessory
Delhi Police’s reel served a hilarious reminder, stating that a fresh haircut, blow-dry and open-hair style can make one look runway-ready, but the city roads have their own dress code. The caption, “The wind in hair? No. The helmet on hair… forever” was a perfect pop culture mic drop. Apparently, the only hairstyle guaranteed to survive traffic, dust and destiny is the one protected by a helmet. The viral Instagram reel by Delhi Police indicated, “Dear hair, enjoy the salon, but safety gets the final styling vote.”
Lawyers question BCI chief’s legal credentials
The BCI-NALSAR fiasco has made individuals in the legal fraternity wonder if the Bar Council of India’s president Manan Mishra’s law degree is real. “I mean, how can a lawyer pass such an illegal order to bar someone’s enrolment for protest? An order so illegal that even the CJI, who Mishra wanted to please, had to call him out and distance himself,” a high court lawyer said.
Over a decade later, Cong names 38 office-bearers
In a significant organisational overhaul, the Delhi Congress has named 12 district vice presidents and 26 general secretaries, the first such large-scale appointments in about 12 to 15 years under state unit chief Devender Yadav. While the leadership has projected it as a step toward strengthening the party cadre, several insiders in Delhi interpret it differently. According to them, the appointments are largely a balancing act, an attempt to pacify senior functionaries and reward loyalists within the organisation.