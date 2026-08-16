Delhi Behind the scenes| Politics has dress code

City politics briefly turned into a fashion-and-decorum debate. CM Rekha Gupta took a dig at AAP MLA Anil Jha Vats over a viral video showing him in a vest and shorts while attending to constituents. “Kapde pehen ke to baitho” was the message as Assembly proceedings acquired an unexpected wardrobe angle. It seems even public service now comes with a dress code.

Fashion check: Helmet is the ultimate hair accessory

Delhi Police’s reel served a hilarious reminder, stating that a fresh haircut, blow-dry and open-hair style can make one look runway-ready, but the city roads have their own dress code. The caption, “The wind in hair? No. The helmet on hair… forever” was a perfect pop culture mic drop. Apparently, the only hairstyle guaranteed to survive traffic, dust and destiny is the one protected by a helmet. The viral Instagram reel by Delhi Police indicated, “Dear hair, enjoy the salon, but safety gets the final styling vote.”