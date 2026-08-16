IMD forecasts light rain for Aug 16, mercury rises

NEW DELHI: The capital has recorded a rise in the maximum temperature on Saturday, with the mercury climbing to 34.8 degrees Celsius amid the Independence Day celebrations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the capital’s base station, recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius—one degree above normal and 4.3 degrees higher than Friday. The minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal and 1.8 degrees lower than the previous day. Other weather stations also recorded a rise in maximum temperatures.

IMD has forecast cloudy skies and very light rain for Sunday. No rain, however, was recorded on Saturday. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of the city remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Saturday, and the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 93 (satisfactory) at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).