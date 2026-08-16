ITBP officer, driver killed in Dehradun-Panchkula highway crash, four hurt

LUCKNOW: A senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer and his driver were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday morning after their SUV lost control, crossed the divider and collided head-on with another car on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway.
According to police, the accident occurred around 9.30 am near Jhabiran Cut, under the Sarsawa police station limits. The police authorities said that the SUV carrying ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Parminder Singh had lost control, hit the divider and entered the opposite carriageway before crashing into a Swift Dzire travelling towards Haridwar.
Singh, who had recently completed a training programme in Mussoorie, was travelling to Ambala when the incident occurred. The driver Ravi Shankar and gunner Jairam were also in the vehicle.
The impact caused severe damage to both the vehicles, with the occupants trapped inside. Police and local residents had launched a rescue operation and shifted them to a nearby hospital.
Saharanpur Government Medical College emergency medical officer Dr Nitin Jain said that Singh and his driver Ravi Shankar were declared dead upon arrival. Jairam sustained injuries to his hand and had been undergoing treatment.
The occupants of the Swift Dzire, identified as Gurunanak Singh (49), Devendra Kaur (55) and Gurnam Singh (55), also suffered injuries in the collision. Police said one of them was critical, while the others were receiving treatment.
No foul play has been suspected yet, said police.