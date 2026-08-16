ITBP officer, driver killed in Dehradun-Panchkula highway crash, four hurt

LUCKNOW: A senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer and his driver were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday morning after their SUV lost control, crossed the divider and collided head-on with another car on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9.30 am near Jhabiran Cut, under the Sarsawa police station limits. The police authorities said that the SUV carrying ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Parminder Singh had lost control, hit the divider and entered the opposite carriageway before crashing into a Swift Dzire travelling towards Haridwar.

Singh, who had recently completed a training programme in Mussoorie, was travelling to Ambala when the incident occurred. The driver Ravi Shankar and gunner Jairam were also in the vehicle.