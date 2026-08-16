Private varsities bill could affect social justice: Teachers’ body

NEW DELHI: The Academics for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA) on Saturday raised a series of concerns over the proposed Delhi Private Universities Bill, 2026, arguing that several provisions could affect social justice, affordability, public infrastructure and regulatory oversight in higher education.
The organisation questioned the rationale behind relaxing land requirements for private universities and expressed concern over the proposed reservation and fee-waiver provisions for Delhi-domiciled students. Under the bill, 25% of seats are proposed to be reserved for city students, while the AADTA said only a limited proportion would receive a full fee waiver. It argued that reservation without an overall fee ceiling may not necessarily ensure affordable higher education.
The organisation also raised concerns about provisions allowing existing educational institutions or colleges to be converted or upgraded into private universities. It sought greater clarity on the status of existing assets, students and employees in such cases. The AADTA specifically referred to 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by the government, claiming that issues relating to permanent recruitment, sanctioned posts and salaries remain unresolved. It said the situation has raised apprehensions about the future status of existing public institutions.
The bill allows private universities to use facilities belonging to educational institutions, public authorities or private entities through formal arrangements. The AADTA sought clearer provisions on the use of publicly funded infrastructure, cost-sharing and safeguards to protect public ownership and accountability.
The organisation also questioned the representation of teachers in statutory bodies such as board of management and academic council, saying their representation appeared limited and nomination-based.