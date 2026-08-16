Private varsities bill could affect social justice: Teachers’ body

The organisation also raised concerns about provisions allowing existing educational institutions or colleges to be converted or upgraded into private universities. It sought greater clarity on the status of existing assets, students and employees in such cases. The AADTA specifically referred to 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by the government, claiming that issues relating to permanent recruitment, sanctioned posts and salaries remain unresolved. It said the situation has raised apprehensions about the future status of existing public institutions.

The bill allows private universities to use facilities belonging to educational institutions, public authorities or private entities through formal arrangements. The AADTA sought clearer provisions on the use of publicly funded infrastructure, cost-sharing and safeguards to protect public ownership and accountability.

The organisation also questioned the representation of teachers in statutory bodies such as board of management and academic council, saying their representation appeared limited and nomination-based.