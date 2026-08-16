Women’s empowerment, jobs priority: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday women are the greatest strength of society and their social, economic and educational empowerment remains a top priority of the government. Addressing the state-level Independence Day function at Hansi, he also highlighted transparent recruitment and development initiatives undertaken by the government.

Saini said nearly 10 lakh women have received Rs 2,042 crore under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which provides financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month. He said women-led startups account for 50 per cent of the state’s startups, with a new policy targeting an increase to 60 per cent.

He said nearly 15 lakh families were being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Har Grihini Yojana, while women have been given 50 per cent representation in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Free education is being provided to girls up to the postgraduate level, the minister added.