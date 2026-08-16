Youth role vital for nation-building: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Addressing the national capital on Independence Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the youth must not limit themselves to social media and should instead use their talent for nation-building. While cautioning them against the influence of “Urban Naxals”, she said India had to fight a “2.5-front war” on two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who, she said, insult the country and its armed forces.
“I want to say to my young friends: Do not limit your strength to social media. Use your ideas for start-ups and your creativity for innovation. Turn your questions into research, use your sensitivity for service and channel your talent towards nation-building,” she said. She asked the youth to remain wary of “Urban Naxals”. Highlighting her government’s achievements, the chief minister said, “The national capital would be developed as an ‘Active, Attentive and Attractive’ city and in a manner that other states would want to emulate.”
She said the government was focusing on infrastructure, governance, environment and public welfare. Gupta also said the people had given her government a mandate not merely to run the administration but to bring a new direction to governance, transparency and development. “Development is not limited to paper,” she said, adding that her government had focused on taking decisions quickly and addressing issues on the ground.
She also said the Centre has created a separate department for capital development, which would be a potential “game changer” for the city. The Reserve Bank of India has been appointed as the official banker to facilitate funds for development in Delhi, she added.
Talking about education, Gupta said the government has introduced courses such as Neev and Rashtra Neeti and opened 75 new CM Shri schools. Smart boards have been installed in 9,000 classrooms, she said, adding that the government aims to provide computer and language labs, playgrounds and digital libraries in schools.
Uphold democratic values: Speaker
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday hoisted the national flag at his official residence on the occasion of Independence Day. The event was marked by patriotic fervour, featuring a ceremonial Guard of Honour, a statement from the Assembly secretariat said. During the occasion, the Speaker extended his warm greetings to citizens and also paid homage to the freedom fighters and national heroes whose extraordinary sacrifices paved the way for India’s freedom, the statement said. Further, emphasising the commitment towards democratic values and national development, Gupta reiterated the resolve to contribute with dedication towards building a prosperous, harmonious, and strong nation, the statement added.