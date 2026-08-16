Youth role vital for nation-building: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Addressing the national capital on Independence Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the youth must not limit themselves to social media and should instead use their talent for nation-building. While cautioning them against the influence of “Urban Naxals”, she said India had to fight a “2.5-front war” on two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who, she said, insult the country and its armed forces.

“I want to say to my young friends: Do not limit your strength to social media. Use your ideas for start-ups and your creativity for innovation. Turn your questions into research, use your sensitivity for service and channel your talent towards nation-building,” she said. She asked the youth to remain wary of “Urban Naxals”. Highlighting her government’s achievements, the chief minister said, “The national capital would be developed as an ‘Active, Attentive and Attractive’ city and in a manner that other states would want to emulate.”

She said the government was focusing on infrastructure, governance, environment and public welfare. Gupta also said the people had given her government a mandate not merely to run the administration but to bring a new direction to governance, transparency and development. “Development is not limited to paper,” she said, adding that her government had focused on taking decisions quickly and addressing issues on the ground.