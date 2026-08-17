100 Atal canteens set up in eight months, says government

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens across the national capital on Sunday, marking the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Delhi government has established and operationalised 100 canteens within seven to eight months, providing meals at Rs 5 per plate to one lakh needy people, including slum dwellers, daily wagers and construction workers.

Naidu termed the initiative commendable, saying it would provide affordable and nutritious food to vulnerable sections, including labourers and people coming to Delhi in search of employment.

He congratulated Gupta and the Delhi government for completing the target. Gupta said achieving the target was a major milestone and a tribute to Vajpayee’s ideals of Antyodaya and public service. She said the government aimed to ensure that no one slept hungry in the city.