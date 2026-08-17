45L voters may be excluded from city rolls

NEW DELHI: A day before the house-to-house enumeration and digitisation exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ends, data shows that only 67% of the forms have been digitised so far. It means that more than 45 lakh electors are likely to be excluded from the draft electoral roll.

Electors identified as absent or shifted will have to file applications during the claims and objections period to have their names included in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on October 27.

According to the latest status report issued by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 97.2 lakh enumeration forms, or 67% of the 1.45 crore electors, have been digitised as of 8 pm on Sunday. It indicates that around 33% of voters could fall under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) categories and consequently not figure in the draft electoral roll.

The digitisation exercise, which began on June 30, is scheduled to end on Monday, August 17. The deadline for submitting SIR forms in the city has been extended twice.