50 per cent of DDA flats sold on Day One

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 received an overwhelming response on the first day of bookings, with more than 50 per cent of the flats on offer sold on Saturday.
Of the 1,218 ready-to-move-in flats offered under the scheme, 661 were booked on the first day. Launched under Lieutenant- Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the scheme opened for bookings on Saturday through the First Come, First Served mode. The 1-BHK category witnessed particularly strong demand, highlighting the preference for affordable housing among working professionals and other homebuyers.
The response comes amid strong housing sales by the DDA in Narela in recent months. During the first quarter of the current financial year, the authority sold 1,284 flats, generating revenue of more than `1,020 crore. Narela accounted for 1,153 of these sales, nearly 90 per cent of the total. Under the Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, the DDA is offering 1,218 ready-to-move-in flats at Pocket-11, Sectors A1-A4, Narela, at a flat 25 per cent discount. The scheme includes 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats, with discounted prices starting at Rs 33.40 lakh, Rs 75.55 lakh and Rs 1.065 crore, respectively.
The scheme has been designed for serving and retired government employees, as well as working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors, providing them an opportunity to own ready-to-move-in homes in Delhi.
The strong response also underlines the growing attractiveness of Narela, which is emerging as a major residential, educational, institutional and sports hub. The DDA’s continued investment in infrastructure and connectivity is helping position the sub-city as one of Delhi’s future growth centres.
The housing complex is located around 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station, 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station and 2 km from the Narela Sports Complex. It is also 5 km from the upcoming Education Hub and 9.2 km from the upcoming Integrated Sports Stadium. The complex is around 500 metres from UER-I, 1.1 km from GT Karnal Road and 6.15 km from UER-II.
Surrounded by green landscapes and overlooking the Mamurpur Forest, the complex offers connectivity along with a pleasant living environment.
The flats are being offered on a freehold basis, with no restriction on existing property ownership. Amalgamation of adjoining flats is also permitted, subject to DDA norms and approval. The entire booking process is online, ensuring transparency.
The scheme is aimed at making home ownership more affordable and accessible for working professionals while furthering the DDA’s focus on planned and inclusive urban development in the capital. The strong first-day response is also expected to reinforce Narela’s position as an emerging residential destination in Delhi.