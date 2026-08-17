After 550-km interstate hunt, two men nabbed for killing 27-year-old

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested in northwest Delhi following a 550-km interstate hunt for killing a 27-year-old man here. Aman alias Mulla, 26, and Anuj, 20, were apprehended from Lal Bagh.

The incident took place August 12 in Lal Bagh, Azadpur, where police received PCR calls regarding stabbing and firing. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the victim suffered firearm injuries and a stab injury.

An eyewitness said an altercation broke out around 11.30 pm, following which the accused threatened the victim. They later returned and opened fire as the victim and eyewitness headed home. The eyewitness escaped, but the victim sustained gunshot and stab injuries.

Police said the accused fled towards Haridwar and were intercepted near Chappar Toll Naka after a cross-border pursuit. Anuj was also wanted in another murder case.