Delhi University tightens DUSU election rules, warns of nomination cancellation over violations

NEW DELHI: Days after a luxury car rally involving ABVP supporters ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections drew criticism, the university on Monday tightened campaign rules and warned that violations could lead to cancellation of nominations or even the entire election.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the office of the University Proctor attended by the Proctor and his team, Chief Returning Officer, DUSU office-bearers, representatives of student organisations and police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police, North District, the SHO of Maurice Nagar police station and a traffic inspector.

The meeting followed discussions held on July 16 and came amid concerns over alleged violations of Delhi High Court directions and Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during election-related activities.

The Proctor warned DUSU office-bearers and student representatives against using luxury vehicles for election activities and unauthorised parking along Chhatra Marg and University Road, which the university said had caused severe traffic congestion on campus.

Under the new guidelines, all candidates will be issued authorised vehicle stickers by the Proctor’s Office. Vehicles without the stickers will not be allowed to enter the university campus or its colleges.

Candidates have also been barred from parking on roads in a manner that obstructs traffic or on footpaths and will have to use designated parking spaces.