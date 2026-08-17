Delhi University tightens DUSU election rules, warns of nomination cancellation over violations

NEW DELHI: Days after a luxury car rally involving ABVP supporters ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections drew criticism, the university on Monday tightened campaign rules and warned that violations could lead to cancellation of nominations or even the entire election.
The decision was taken at a meeting at the office of the University Proctor attended by the Proctor and his team, Chief Returning Officer, DUSU office-bearers, representatives of student organisations and police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police, North District, the SHO of Maurice Nagar police station and a traffic inspector.
The meeting followed discussions held on July 16 and came amid concerns over alleged violations of Delhi High Court directions and Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during election-related activities.
The Proctor warned DUSU office-bearers and student representatives against using luxury vehicles for election activities and unauthorised parking along Chhatra Marg and University Road, which the university said had caused severe traffic congestion on campus.
Under the new guidelines, all candidates will be issued authorised vehicle stickers by the Proctor’s Office. Vehicles without the stickers will not be allowed to enter the university campus or its colleges.
Candidates have also been barred from parking on roads in a manner that obstructs traffic or on footpaths and will have to use designated parking spaces.
The university also tightened restrictions on campaign material, warning candidates against using pamphlets or other printed material in a manner that causes littering or damages public property.
The Proctor warned that if a candidate or their supporters were found consuming alcohol or using any intoxicating substance in a vehicle or anywhere on campus, including parking areas and roadsides, the candidate’s nomination would be cancelled.
The Proctor further warned that violations could lead to a candidate being barred from contesting the election, while serious violations could result in cancellation of the entire election.
The measures come as campaigning for the DUSU elections gathers momentum, with the university seeking to prevent traffic disruption and violations of election norms.
The university has asked candidates, student organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that campaigning remains peaceful, orderly and in accordance with directions of the competent authorities.