e-Cabinet system in city soon, says govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to implement a modern e-Cabinet system in the national capital. CM Rekha Gupta held a detailed discussion with experts from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in this regard. The meeting focused on a digital system that can make the entire process of Delhi government cabinet meetings paperless, secure, faster and more transparent.

With the introduction of an e-Cabinet system, the entire process related to Cabinet meetings can be conducted digitally. This will speed up decision-making, strengthen the security of confidential documents and make coordination among departments more effective.

CM Gupta said the effective use of technology in governance and administration is the need of the hour. The Delhi government aims to develop a system that simplifies government processes, enables faster decision-making and allows continuous monitoring of their implementation.

Through the e-Cabinet system, all documents related to Cabinet meetings, including Cabinet notes, meeting agendas, annexures, Cabinet decisions and minutes, can be prepared, shared and made available to the officials concerned through a secure digital medium. This will almost eliminate dependence on paper and make the process more organised and effective.

An important feature of the system is that each minister and officer can be given a different level of digital access based on responsibilities.