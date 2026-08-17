Legacy projects mattered more than master plans

The approval of the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2047 comes at an important moment in the capital’s continuing struggle to reconcile its extraordinary growth with the limitations of its infrastructure. The Delhi Development Authority’s latest blueprint is ambitious. It seeks to reshape housing, transport, commercial development, environmental protection and redevelopment.

Delhi’s history, however, suggests that the success of a master plan will ultimately depend on whether the city finds an effective mechanism to actually deliver the infrastructure that those provisions require. Delhi’s master plans in past too have been remarkably comprehensive documents, diagnosing problems, prescribing land uses and imagining a better city. But they have also been repeatedly contested, modified, diluted and, at times, simply overtaken by the realities of urban growth.

The gap between what Delhi’s master plans envisaged and what was eventually built has often been substantial. Curiously, the infrastructure that has enabled Delhi to survive its extraordinary expansion has frequently come not from the normal implementation of a master plan but from moments of exceptional urgency. The most instructive examples are the legacy projects associated with major international and national events.