Legacy projects mattered more than master plans

The approval of the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2047 comes at an important moment in the capital’s continuing struggle to reconcile its extraordinary growth with the limitations of its infrastructure. The Delhi Development Authority’s latest blueprint is ambitious. It seeks to reshape housing, transport, commercial development, environmental protection and redevelopment.
Delhi’s history, however, suggests that the success of a master plan will ultimately depend on whether the city finds an effective mechanism to actually deliver the infrastructure that those provisions require. Delhi’s master plans in past too have been remarkably comprehensive documents, diagnosing problems, prescribing land uses and imagining a better city. But they have also been repeatedly contested, modified, diluted and, at times, simply overtaken by the realities of urban growth.
The gap between what Delhi’s master plans envisaged and what was eventually built has often been substantial. Curiously, the infrastructure that has enabled Delhi to survive its extraordinary expansion has frequently come not from the normal implementation of a master plan but from moments of exceptional urgency. The most instructive examples are the legacy projects associated with major international and national events.
The first major turning point was the Asian Trade Fair of 1972, popularly remembered as Trade Fair Asia ’72. It provided an impetus for infrastructure and urban development that went beyond the immediate requirements of the event. A decade later came the Asian Games of 1982, which transformed Delhi on a much larger scale. Roads, flyovers, sporting facilities, housing, telecommunications and other infrastructure were created within an extraordinarily compressed timeframe.
The important lesson was not simply that the Asian Games produced stadiums. It was that a clearly defined deadline, backed by political authority and accompanied by concentrated investment, enabled Delhi to execute projects that might otherwise have taken decades. The same pattern reappeared in the years that followed.
The Non-Aligned Movement summit and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting brought international attention and another burst of infrastructure creation. Then came the Commonwealth Games of 2010, which once again compelled the city to accelerate road construction, bridges, public transport, urban beautification and other infrastructure.
Some of these projects were controversial, some suffered from delays and cost escalations and not every legacy was equally successful. Nevertheless, viewed from the perspective of Delhi’s long-term urban development, these events left behind infrastructure that has continued to serve the city long after the delegations and spectators departed.
The Delhi Metro is a powerful example of how a transformational project can become part of the city’s permanent urban fabric. What began as a solution to Delhi’s transport crisis gradually became the backbone of metropolitan mobility. Its expansion has reshaped where people live, work and travel, making transit-oriented development (TOD) a practical reality rather than merely a planning concept.
The new plan’s emphasis on TOD is especially important. Building millions of homes around transport corridors makes sense only if transport infrastructure, water supply, sewage, roads, schools, healthcare, public spaces and last-mile connectivity arrive alongside them. Otherwise, TOD can simply become a high-density form of urbanisation without the corresponding quality of life.
This is where Delhi’s legacy-project experience offers a valuable lesson. Large infrastructure projects tend to succeed when there is a clear objective, a deadline, institutional coordination and political ownership. Master plans, by contrast, operate over decades and across multiple agencies. Their implementation can become fragmented, allowing competing interests, litigation and incremental deviations to reshape the original vision.
Delhi may need to think beyond traditional five- or 20-year planning cycles. MPD-2047 should include a focused programme of legacy projects with clear outcomes, funding, responsible agencies and deadlines. Its success should be measured not by how impressive the plan looks when approved, but by whether, 20 years later, Delhi residents can identify tangible infrastructure created because of it and see a lasting impact.
Sidharth Mishra,
Author and president, Centre for Reforms,
Development & Justice