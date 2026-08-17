MCD sanitation worker stabbed to death, colleagues stage protest

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Sunday, with purported CCTV footage of the incident later going viral on social media, an official said. The incident led to a protest, with several of his colleagues demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for his family.

According to police, the deceased, Anil, was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

In the purported CCTV footage, a man wearing a yellow T-shirt is seen waiting at a distance while Anil is working. The man then appears to remove a sharp-edged object concealed behind his back under his T-shirt before approaching Anil. After what appears to be a verbal spat between the two, the man is allegedly seen stabbing Anil in the stomach in broad daylight. The accused then flees the spot.

Anil is subsequently seen walking towards another location while holding his stomach, apparently at the place where he sustained the stab wounds. He later collapses and lies motionless on the ground.

Police have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the viral footage and said they were examining CCTV recordings procured from the area as part of the investigation.