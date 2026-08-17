The fourth year test

Delhi University is set to roll out a series of academic reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), bringing noticeable changes to how courses are structured and delivered. From a four-year undergraduate programme to a one-year postgraduate degree, proposed semester-away options and new route towards the direct PhD admission, the university is gradually moving towards a more flexible academic system. While the administration sees the changes as a step towards modernising higher education, students and teachers say that the transition has led to confusion and an uneven implementation.

Among the most significant changes is the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), which is now fully operational. The final year places greater emphasis on research and offers an Honours with research pathway, alongside multiple academic options. The framework is supported by a multiple-entry-and-exit system, allowing students to take a year break and re-enter while retaining their earned credits.

For the first FYUP cohort, around 72,000 students were eligible to continue into the fourth year. While initial opt-in figures were considerably higher, reports indicated that fourth-year continuation stopped at around 30%.

The variation between colleges was also significant. Reported enrolment ranged from around 13% at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce to nearly 50% at Dyal Singh College, while institutions such as Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House and Hindu College recorded participation in the 30% range.

The relatively small fourth-year cohorts have raised concerns among faculty over the feasibility of sustaining separate classes and the additional academic infrastructure required for these students. The issue is significant because the fourth year is also the gateway to several of the university’s other new academic pathways, including the one-year postgraduate programme and the direct PhD.