Waiver for water bill late payment till March 31

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has extended the 100 per cent waiver of Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) on outstanding water bills for domestic and non-domestic consumers till March 31, 2027, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said. So far, 5,27,514 consumers have benefited from the scheme, with Rs 3,261 crore in LPSC waived. The Delhi Jal Board has also collected Rs 815.84 crore towards the principal amount.

The scheme covers 14.09 lakh domestic and 70,312 commercial consumers, offering them an opportunity to settle their outstanding water bills.

Singh said the extension aimed to provide relief to consumers while strengthening the Jal Board’s finances. “For a family, an old water bill can remain a worry for years. When LPSC keeps getting added, the amount can become difficult to clear,” the minister said.

The minister said consumers only needed to pay the principal amount to avail the 100 per cent waiver. He said the March 31, 2027 deadline was final and would not be extended further.