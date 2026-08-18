AAP alleges Delhi Police took MLA Kuldeep Kumar to ‘undisclosed location’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police took its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an “undisclosed location” early in the morning.
AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that police were pressuring the family of a deceased sanitation worker to proceed with his cremation. Delhi Police did not immediately respond to the allegations.
In a post on X, Bharadwaj alleged that around 20 policemen in plain clothes arrived at about 4 am and “kidnapped” Kumar. He claimed the MLA had been supporting sanitation workers demanding compensation for the deceased worker’s family and urging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to meet the protesters.
Instead, Bharadwaj alleged, Kumar was taken to an undisclosed location.
He further claimed that police were “forcibly performing the cremation” of the deceased sanitation worker, identified as Anil, who was allegedly killed while on duty in Kalyanpuri.
According to Bharadwaj, thousands of sanitation workers had been protesting for two days, demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for Anil’s family. He alleged that police had brought the body from the hospital to the family’s home despite the protesters’ objections.
Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers from across Delhi had gathered at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday following Anil’s death. They demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation and a permanent government job for a member of his family.
The protesters had refused to allow Anil’s body to be taken from the hospital mortuary for the last rites, saying they would keep auto-tippers off Delhi’s roads until their demands were met.
(With inputs from PTI)