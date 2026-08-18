AAP alleges Delhi Police took MLA Kuldeep Kumar to ‘undisclosed location’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police took its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an “undisclosed location” early in the morning.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that police were pressuring the family of a deceased sanitation worker to proceed with his cremation. Delhi Police did not immediately respond to the allegations.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj alleged that around 20 policemen in plain clothes arrived at about 4 am and “kidnapped” Kumar. He claimed the MLA had been supporting sanitation workers demanding compensation for the deceased worker’s family and urging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to meet the protesters.

Instead, Bharadwaj alleged, Kumar was taken to an undisclosed location.