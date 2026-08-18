Delhi CM launches cleanliness campaign

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi-Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’, a city-wide cleanliness campaign that will continue till October 2, with the government aiming to strengthen sanitation system, promote scientific waste management and encourage greater public participation. A brochure detailing the campaign was also released on the occasion.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said the initiative is not limited to improving sanitation infrastructure but sought to make cleanliness part of people’s behaviour and thinking.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s efforts to connect cleanliness with the freedom movement, he said PM Narendra Modi had also called for making cleanliness a national movement in his first Independence Day address after assuming office.

Malhotra said the Delhi government had paid special attention to strengthening the finances of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, enabling it to accelerate sanitation and other civic works.

Gupta said cleanliness is a shared responsibility and could not be left to a single department or agency. The government’s objective, she said, was not merely to conduct periodic cleanliness drives but to make cleanliness an integral part of citizens’ daily lives.