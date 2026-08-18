Delhi govt introduces single-window system for cinematograph licences

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has notified a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for issuing, renewing and inspecting cinematograph licences for cinema halls and multiplexes. It replaces the earlier system of separate No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different departments with an integrated single-window process.
The new system is aimed at making licensing accountable and time-bound, while reducing delays and coordination issues between departments. The SOP was finalised in 2015 but was not implemented by the previous government.
Under the new SOP, two committees will oversee the process. The District Licensing Committee (DLC), under the revenue department, will take the final decision on licences. It will be headed by the deputy commissioner (revenue)/district magistrate and include officers from police, fire department, engineering wings of the municipal corporation, Delhi Jal Board and District Medical Officer.
Earlier, the Delhi Police Standing Orders governed cinematograph licences. Applicants had to obtain separate NOCs from police, fire department, municipal corporation, DJB, electricity distribution companies and health department. Now, the DLC takes the final decision on the basis of a joint inspection report.
The second panel, the District Inspection Committee, will jointly inspect each cinema hall. It will be headed by the sub-divisional magistrate.
SOP sets time limits for every stage
Initial scrutiny of an application must be completed within seven days, DIC must conduct inspection within 45 days, and DLC must take a decision within 30 days of receiving the inspection report.
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