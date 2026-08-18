Delhi govt introduces single-window system for cinematograph licences

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has notified a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for issuing, renewing and inspecting cinematograph licences for cinema halls and multiplexes. It replaces the earlier system of separate No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different departments with an integrated single-window process.

The new system is aimed at making licensing accountable and time-bound, while reducing delays and coordination issues between departments. The SOP was finalised in 2015 but was not implemented by the previous government.

Under the new SOP, two committees will oversee the process. The District Licensing Committee (DLC), under the revenue department, will take the final decision on licences. It will be headed by the deputy commissioner (revenue)/district magistrate and include officers from police, fire department, engineering wings of the municipal corporation, Delhi Jal Board and District Medical Officer.