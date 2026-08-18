Delhi govt to augment medical education capacity with 408 additional seats

NEW DELHI: The government has announced a phased expansion of medical education capacity in the capital, with 300 MBBS, 108 advanced seats in undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality seats. The initiative is aimed at addressing the shortage of qualified medical and dental professionals in government hospitals while strengthening the city’s healthcare workforce and public health infrastructure.

As part of the roadmap, the government has adopted a three-pronged approach comprising greenfield projects, brownfield expansion of existing institutions, and expansion of postgraduate and advanced medical programmes.

Under the greenfield approach, 150 MBBS seats each are proposed at the under-construction medical colleges attached to Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), Dwarka, and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, adding 300 new UG seats.

Under the brownfield expansion, the MBBS capacity at Dr B.S.A. Medical College and Hospital is proposed to increase from 125 to 200 seats, while the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) is proposed to increase its BDS intake from 50 to 70 seats.

For PG education, MAMC is proposed to increase its PG seats from 260 to 295, an addition of 35 seats, while MAIDS will increase PG seats from 22 to 42. PG courses with 24 seats are also proposed at BSA Medical College.