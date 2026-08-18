DU suspends law PhD scholar for assaulting prof, bars entry

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Monday suspended a PhD scholar from its Faculty of Law and barred his entry into the university premises with immediate effect after he allegedly physically assaulted a professor at Umang Bhawan, officials said.

According to a notice issued by the University Proctor’s office, the action followed receipt of CCTV footage of the incident, which took place around 10.30 am on Monday. The student was identified as Shubham Singh, a PhD scholar admitted to the Faculty of Law in the 2024-25 academic session (Phase-II).

“[He] is suspended from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, with immediate effect,” the Proctor said in the order dated August 17. The university also banned his entry into its premises in accordance with Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) condemned the alleged assault and demanded strict action against the student. It claimed that CCTV footage showed the student waiting for the professor and allegedly assaulting him as he entered the campus building.

“This incident must be condemned in the strongest terms. The University administration’s repeated failure to act decisively in such cases shows it is simply not serious about teacher safety and dignity,” said Anumeha Mishra, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi and member of the Academic Council.