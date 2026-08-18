Satyendar Jain, five others arrested in alleged corruption case linked to Delhi Jal Board tenders

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday arrested former minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects.

The other arrested accused are Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant with the DJB; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of Srijanhar.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, following a complaint by the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance alleging large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of STPs under the DJB.

During the investigation, the ACB found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private company, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Vikramjit Singh said.