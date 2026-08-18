Satyendar Jain, five others arrested in alleged corruption case linked to Delhi Jal Board tenders

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday arrested former minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects.
The other arrested accused are Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant with the DJB; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of Srijanhar.
The case was registered on May 11, 2024, following a complaint by the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance alleging large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of STPs under the DJB.
During the investigation, the ACB found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private company, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Vikramjit Singh said.
The investigation also found that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions relating to the technology and media to be used were allegedly included in the tender. Essential parameters relating to treated effluent were also allegedly excluded, while changes were made to the technical specifications, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer, the officer said.
The ACB further alleged that private individuals were in regular communication with public servants and intermediaries to influence the tender process.
Analysis of electronic evidence allegedly revealed exchanges involving tender conditions, corrigendums and other documents that were subsequently incorporated into the tender notice issued by the DJB for the STP project, Singh said.
The investigation, according to the ACB, points to an alleged nexus between private individuals and public functionaries to influence the tender conditions in favour of Euroteck.
The financial probe also allegedly revealed the flow of funds in the form of commission or bribes through intermediary entities, including Srijanhar and AN Enterprises.
The ACB said substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of accused Nagendra Yadav by entities linked to Euroteck. Subsequent transactions allegedly resulted in funds being transferred to then DJB CEO Rai and his relatives.
The agency said Rai received Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through banking channels from AN Enterprises, which is owned by Yadav. The amount was allegedly used to purchase immovable property, Singh said.
The ACB is examining the complete money trail and alleged proceeds of crime, the officer added.
The investigation also uncovered alleged communications between Kurra, Yadav and Srivastava concerning meetings, tender conditions, corrigendums and other matters related to the STP tender.
According to the ACB, these communications indicate that certain restrictive conditions were allegedly introduced or modified in a manner that favoured Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd.
The six accused were arrested after being interrogated, and further investigation is underway, the ACB said.