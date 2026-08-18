Kejriwal using ‘childish’ ways to delay case proceedings: CBI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday claimed before the High Court that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak were using “childish” methods to delay the proceedings in the excise policy case.

The central probe agency made the submissions before Justice Manoj Jain during the hearing of an application challenging a trial court discharging the politicians in the case.

The bench noted the submission and granted a “final opportunity” to AAP leaders and others to respond to the CBI’s written plea. The court passed the order after the counsel representing Kejriwal and others sought four weeks’ time to file their replies to the CBI’s plea.

During the hearing, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted that seeking four weeks for filing responses was not fair, pointing out that the court had on July 16 granted the respondent “one final opportunity” to file their replies.

“They are saying they have got a great order. I am saying it is not worth the paper it is written on... Four weeks is not a fair request. My lord knows it is not fair. This is a childish way to get the matter adjourned,” he said. Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate N Hariharan, opposed the submission, saying that the probe agency’s written submissions ran into 103 pages and many additional grounds were raised in it.