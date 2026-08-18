Life convict in Rs 1 crore kidnapping case turned builder, held after 26 years

NEW DELHI: A 57-year-old life convict, who allegedly changed his identity and became a builder in Dehradun after jumping interim bail in a 31-year-old kidnapping-for-ransom case involving a Rs 1 crore demand, has been arrested after 26 years on the run, police said.

Amit Yadav, a native of Saidpur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on the night of August 13 by a Crime Branch team, they said.

Yadav was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1999 but was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in January 2000 for one month. He failed to surrender after the bail period and remained absconding for 26 years.