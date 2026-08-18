MA Baby slams move to drop Sultanate paper from PG course

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) national secretary MA Baby on Monday criticised the University of Delhi’s decision to drop a specialised paper on the Delhi Sultanate from its postgraduate history curriculum, calling the move an attempt to “erase” a significant chapter of Delhi’s own history.

Sharing our report on the curriculum change on X, Baby questioned the decision, pointing out that the university is located in Delhi, which served as the centre of the Delhi Sultanate for centuries.

“Delhi University dropping the Delhi Sultanate paper from its postgraduate history curriculum while literally being seated in Delhi , the very seat of that Sultanate—is ironic at its peak!” Baby said in a post on X.

He questioned whether the university would eventually “drop Delhi from its name”, while pointing to several prominent historical monuments in the city, including the Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, Tughlaqabad Fort and Feroz Shah Kotla.

“Will DU’s postgraduate students end up learning that the beautiful structures in the capital. were built by extraterrestrial beings, since medieval North India is being wished away?” read his post. He urged academics and historians to oppose what he described as efforts to undermine the study of history in higher education.