Revamp for NDMC parks likely with open-air gyms, play units

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning a makeover of local parks in its constituency with amenities such as installation of open-air gyms and upgradation of play areas for children at an estimated budget of Rs 3.91 crore, officials said on Monday.

The project to be sanctioned under the CMD Fund Scheme aims to make local parks more useful and inviting for residents, with facilities for fitness and recreation, officials added. Parks are to be equipped with open-air gym to encourage residents to exercise outdoors. Children’s play areas will be revamped with an emphasis on providing safer spaces.

The work involves supplying and fixing 12 varieties of multi-activity play units–26 structures–at parks and playgrounds across the constituency, along with 42 spring-mounted duck rockers, 42 horse-shaped spring rockers, 42 merry-go-rounds and 42 double-user seesaws.