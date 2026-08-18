Yamuna bank to be developed on lines of Sabarmati riverfront

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will develop the Yamuna bank on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat, Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday.

Singh is on a study visit to Gujarat with officials from the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The minister said that the Delhi government is also working to build a grand Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna in Kalindi Kunj.

“We saw that all the issues that existed in the Sabarmati Riverfront 25-30 years ago are the same issues we face in the Yamuna in Delhi currently. We are also working on the Yamuna riverfront in Delhi just like the Sabarmati riverfront,” Singh said at a press conference. The minister said the government is planning to build “big, beautiful parks”, cycle tracks, and sports grounds along the river.