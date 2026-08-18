Years of road woes spur Burari stir

NEW DELHI: “All vehicles crossing this area, including rickshaws, scooters and cars, stop here. Many rickshaws have overturned, and children have even suffered fractures,” said 55-year-old Burari resident Ramesh Pokhriyal while talking about the daily struggle residents have been facing for years as hundreds of them took to the streets on Sunday against the worsening condition of roads in the area.

The protest in the Burari area has brought renewed attention to a road crisis that the locals said has persisted for four to five years, with potholes, waterlogging and unsafe stretches making everyday travel nothing less than a hazard.

Residents are demanding immediate repairs and accountability from the authorities, but this is not the first time they have hit the streets. They had staged a similar protest on April 6, but the situation remained unchanged.

At the centre of the agitation is a roughly five-km stretch between Nathupura and the Burari bypass. Locals said several stretches of the road were riddled with deep potholes, some measuring 1.5 to 2 feet, leaving waterlogged patches that persist for days after rainfall during the monsoon.

Pokhriyal, who lives in Sushant Vihar near Ibrahimpur, said the problem has been aggravated by sewage and drainage works carried out along the main road. He said that the level of the sewage network is now higher than that of the road, which leads to the sewage water spilling back onto the carriageway whenever it rains.

The consequences, residents claim, have gone beyond inconvenience. They said vehicles frequently get stuck or overturn while negotiating the damaged stretches.