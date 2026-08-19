200 more e-buses to be rolled out in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to dedicate 200 more zero-emission electric buses to the capital, launch the Delhi-Karnal interstate electric bus service and introduce 56 ladies special buses. It will also inaugurate a high-capacity public EV charging station at DTC Rajghat Depot-I, the officials said.
Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the induction of these electric buses buses will take the capital’s overall bus fleet to around 6,800 buses, comprising 4,938 electric buses and 1,750 CNG buses.
The new fleet includes 88 12-metre electric buses and 112 DEVI 9-metre electric buses. The low-floor, air-conditioned buses are equipped with modern passenger amenities, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.
The Transport Department and DTC are implementing a structured, time-bound fleet augmentation programme anchored in electric mobility, said Singh. Under the programme, Delhi’s bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 buses by FY 2028–29, further consolidating the city’s position as a national leader in clean and sustainable urban public transport.
DTC will launch five fully electric, air-conditioned buses on the historic Delhi–Karnal route. The service will offer 10 daily trips in each direction over the approximately 133-km one-way corridor, officials said.
“The Delhi–Karnal service will provide commuters with a cleaner, comfortable and affordable alternative for intercity travel,” the minister said.
The route will connect Maharana Pratap ISBT, Kashmiri Gate with Karnal, covering important locations including Singhu Border, Rai, Bhalgarh, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Madhuban. The new service builds upon DTC’s existing interstate electric bus operations on routes connecting Delhi with Baraut, Sonipat, Dharuhera, Panipat and Rohtak, expanding the network of zero-emission public transport beyond Delhi’s borders, the officials said.
As per the plan, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will introduce 30 Ladies Special trips on 15 high-demand routes and 26 University Ladies Special (U-SPL) trips on 13 routes.
Singh said the dedicated services have been designed keeping in mind the daily travel requirements of working women and students, providing greater convenience during peak hours and connecting residential areas with employment, commercial, institutional and government hubs such as Nehru Place, AIIMS, South Extension, RK Puram, Connaught Place, ITO, Delhi Secretariat, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate and Shivaji Stadium.
All these services are proposed to be operated with 100% electric DEVI buses, combining clean mobility with a women-centric public transport. Distinctive stickers will enable commuters to easily identify the dedicated services at bus stops and terminals.