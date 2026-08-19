200 more e-buses to be rolled out in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to dedicate 200 more zero-emission electric buses to the capital, launch the Delhi-Karnal interstate electric bus service and introduce 56 ladies special buses. It will also inaugurate a high-capacity public EV charging station at DTC Rajghat Depot-I, the officials said.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the induction of these electric buses buses will take the capital’s overall bus fleet to around 6,800 buses, comprising 4,938 electric buses and 1,750 CNG buses.

The new fleet includes 88 12-metre electric buses and 112 DEVI 9-metre electric buses. The low-floor, air-conditioned buses are equipped with modern passenger amenities, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.

The Transport Department and DTC are implementing a structured, time-bound fleet augmentation programme anchored in electric mobility, said Singh. Under the programme, Delhi’s bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 buses by FY 2028–29, further consolidating the city’s position as a national leader in clean and sustainable urban public transport.

DTC will launch five fully electric, air-conditioned buses on the historic Delhi–Karnal route. The service will offer 10 daily trips in each direction over the approximately 133-km one-way corridor, officials said.