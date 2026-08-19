AAP MLA released after preventive detention; HC junks habeas corpus plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition alleging “illegal” custody of AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who was leading a protest against the murder of a sanitation worker, after the police said that he was taken into preventive detention and has now been released.

The submission was made during the hearing of a ‘habeas corpus petition’ filed by Kumar’s family. The petition claimed that “police personnel in plain clothes picked up the legislator at around 4am on Tuesday, and since then they have not been able to contact him”. The counsel added that since then he has not been contactable until the matter was mentioned before the bench headed by the chief justice.

According to the Delhi Police sources, the MLA was detained around 5am on Tuesday and released around 3.30pm. They said that Kumar had allegedly asked the sanitation workers to not work.

“He had also asked the victim’s family to not give permission for the autopsy, claiming that they would otherwise not get compensation and a government job. The MLA was also planning to block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway if the postmortem examination is conducted,” police sources added.