Classroom learning of MCD schools to reach parents’ WhatsApp groups soon

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a school-home engagement programme on WhatsApp with parents of nursery and KG students in order to share daily play-based learning activities and behavioural nudges that can be conducted with children at home.

The initiative named Pratibhagita is being rolled out in phases by the civic body’s education department in collaboration with non-profit organisation Rocket Learning across all 12 MCD zones this month, officials said. The rollout will cover three zones in each phase.

Under the project, parents of children aged three to six years in pre-primary classes will receive daily audio-visual content through teacher-parent WhatsApp groups.

The activities will focus on literacy, numeracy, cognitive, socio-emotional and physical development and will be mapped in the monthly academic planners of MCD.

It will introduce a digital mechanism to monitor and sustain parental participation. According to the programme’s implementation plan accessed by the newspaper, parents will receive personalised digital nudges and certificates based on their participation in the learning activities.

This move will also mark a shift towards the usage of parents’ existing digital communication channels to supplement classroom instruction, said officials.