Delhi master plan proposes green energy push for 2047

NEW DELHI: To enhance the renewable energy capacity of the capital in the future, the Master Plan of Delhi for 2047 (MPD-2047) proposes utilising existing canals and drains to generate renewable energy.

Approved by the Delhi Development Authority last week, the draft plan has been sent to the Centre for approval. It proposes the use of more greenfield areas under the ‘agriculture-cum-solar farm scheme’ and that bus depots and metro stations should meet their power requirements through renewable energy sources.

“Delhi has a number of canals and drains that can be utilised for harnessing solar and hydro energy as per feasibility. The agencies concerned are to leverage this potential for generation of energy as per feasibility,” the draft reads.

Last year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced a ‘green budget’, promising a renewed push for solar power generation in the capital, and a separate budget was also allocated to create supporting infrastructure. The MPD suggestions are in line with the Delhi government’s earlier announcement to install solar panels along the Najafgarh drain to generate power.

According to officials, one of the projects that the Delhi government is currently exploring is the installation of solar panels along the Najafgarh drain over a six-kilometre stretch from the Dhansa border to Ghummanhera. “Government buildings and institutional campuses with a rooftop area above 500 sqm are to install solar panels as per the Delhi Solar Policy,” the draft states.