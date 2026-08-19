Hobby, Set, Go!

Just play

Perhaps what young adults are rediscovering through hobbies is something they were once expected to do without justification -- play. Sambhavi describes her hobbies as a way of exploring what “play” means as an adult. With a full-time job, activities such as art and writing give her a space where she can reconnect with the part of herself that simply wants to create something for the joy of it.

For Bhumika Bedi, a Delhi psychologist companion at a startup, learning crochet was not about mastering another skill or creating something Instagram-worthy. “I learnt crocheting because I wanted to gift my loved ones something that carries me, my time and my efforts, and is handmade,” she says. She also sees hobbies as a form of emotional expression. More importantly, it has made her realise the value of spending time alone doing something she enjoys.

Words of their own

For Aditya Pathak, a Delhi pharmacist, writing poetry offers a different kind of outlet. He finds writing poems a way to vent himself and turn his thoughts into something tangible, making the activity less about producing something “useful” and more about finding a language for what he feels. That idea runs through many of these newer hobbies.

Pathak, a Zoology undergraduate at Ranchi University, has similarly found fulfilment in activities away from academics. He sets aside Sundays and spare time to cook new dishes, go camping or try something different. For him, hobbies bring an energy that everyday academic work does not. He believes today's young people also have greater access to hobbies than previous generations did. Social media, tutorials and online communities make it easier to discover activities, find people with similar interests and learn how to pursue them.

But the irony is hard to miss -- of social media helping people discover ways to escape social media. Sejal, for instance, finds many of her new hobbies through Instagram itself. Watching people document their experiences motivates her to try activities, after which she filters options based on location and cost. The online world, therefore, is not necessarily the enemy of the hobby. It can be the doorway into it.

Purva, a B.Com student at the University of Delhi, has recently taken up reading articles on Substack, drawn to its accessible writing and thought-provoking ideas. She also writes occasionally, working on dialogues, short stories and scripts as part of her college activities. She says she had been interested in painting and craft when she was younger, but then academics took over.

The renewed interest in hobbies, she believes, is also tied to the constant stream of content young people encounter online. “People are very saturated,” she says. “Something is changing every second. Then every second we are into the new jungle of being interested.”