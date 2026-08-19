IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi, cloudy sky for today

NEW DELHI: The city has recorded above-normal temperatures on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 35.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station.

The weather office has forecast moderate rain on Wednesday with a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. It is likely to bring relief from the persisting humid conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, station-wise data on Tuesday showed that Ayanagar in south Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Several parts of NCR is also likely to see cloudy conditions accompanied with rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, said the weather department.

The air quality index in the city stood at 100, in the satisfactory category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).