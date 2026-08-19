JNU can admit students using ‘deprivation points’: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to continue admitting students using “deprivation points”, the additional marks awarded to candidates based on the geographical location of their previous schooling.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while hearing a plea filed by JNU against a single judge’s order restraining the varsity from admitting students under the policy, said admissions would be subject to the outcome of the petition pending before the single judge.

The division bench observed that the policy of awarding deprivation points has been in vogue at JNU since 1974 and that the single judge’s order had brought the entire admission process to a halt.

“The university shall carry on with the admission process as per the provisions in the e-prospectus, including the provisions which are under challenge before the single judge. However, any admission hence made will be subject to the outcome of the writ petition,” the bench said.