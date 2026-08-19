L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu revamps District Development Committees

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved a proposal to revise and reconstitute the Apex Committee and District Development Committees (DDCs) across the National Capital Territory of Delhi, partly changing the framework put in place on November 15, 1999.

The changes update the two-tier governance system following the reorganisation of Delhi into 13 revenue districts. The number of DDCs has been increased from nine to 13, while departmental designations have also been updated to improve coordination between agencies.

The principal secretary of PWD is now a permanent member of the Apex Committee. The PWD is the main agency responsible for major roads, flyovers and public infrastructure works in Delhi. Its inclusion is intended to address a gap in the earlier structure by bringing project execution, coordination between departments and field-level planning into high-level policy reviews.

The reconstituted Apex Committee, chaired by the chief minister, will include all cabinet ministers, chairpersons of all 13 DDCs, the chief secretary, the chairman of the MCD’s standing committee, and administrative heads of key departments and agencies.

These include finance, urban development, planning, general administration, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Jal Board. The DDA vice chairman has also been made a regular member. The secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner will serve as Member-Secretary.

Reduce silos

The District Development Committees (DDC) system is intended to decentralise decision-making, empower local field authorities and reduce silos between government agencies.