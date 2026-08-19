Police rejig ahead of BRICS, traffic charge returns to Ajay Chaudhary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police carried out a major reshuffle of senior officers on Tuesday, its first since Anurag Kumar assumed charge as police commissioner. The rejig comes weeks ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in the capital on September 12-13.

The charge of traffic division has once again been handed over to 1996-batch IPS officer Ajay Chaudhary. His batchmate Manish Aggarwal, who was Special CP (traffic), has been given charge of the security unit. According to an official order, 1994-batch IPS officer Garima Bhatnagar has been assigned MD/Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) as an additional charge along with Special CP/EOW.

Vivek Kishore, a 1999-batch officer who has come from Arunachal Pradesh, will be the special CP, SPUWAC and licensing. Sindhu Pillai, a 2001-batch officer, has been given the additional responsibility of the Perception Management and Media Cell, along with Vigilance. Pillai recently transferred from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Veenu Bansal, who has been detached from Rashtrapati Bhavan, will serve as Joint CP, SPUWAC-SPUNER.

Suman Goyal, Joint CP (Headquarters), will take charge of the Western Range; Rajnish Gupta shifted from Joint CP IFSO to Joint CP Transport Range; Jatin Narwal will be the new Joint CP of the Special Branch; Milind Mahadev Dumbre will head the Eastern Range; and 2007-batch officer Nupur Prasad will head the New Delhi Range.