Proposals on Delhi Ridge, forest land use under scrutiny

NEW DELHI: Thirty-four proposals involving the use of Delhi Ridge and forest land for non-forestry purposes are under scrutiny of the Standing Committee of the Ridge Management Board, as per the official documents.

A proposal to use nearly 12.6 hectares of land at the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) parade ground near Rashtrapati Bhavan, including about 7.58 hectares of additional land, for operational and training requirements is among the proposals, according to the minutes of the committee’s second meeting held on July 29.

The proposals have not been approved yet and are currently being examined by the committee, the minutes said.

The list also includes construction of a permanent campus for the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development at Vasant Kunj and use of 2.262 hectares at JNU for a lecture hall complex, incubation centre and special centre for e-learning, according to a forest department letter.

The committee decided to conduct site inspections of several proposals.

Under the lens

A proposal to use 12.6 hectares of land at the President’s Bodyguard parade ground near Rashtrapati Bhavan, are among the proposals under scrutiny of the Ridge Management Board.