Stir over sanitation worker death intensifies in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A mound of waste has piled up along the road at the East Vinod Nagar depot in east Delhi’s Khichripur area. The foul smell, flies and unhygienic conditions await the return of sanitation workers, who have been protesting a worker’s death for the past two days.

For years, they have worked behind the scenes on the city’s streets, collecting and handling its waste, often for 12-13 hours a day. They said that they are being pushed to the edge, alleging lack of basic safety gear, adequate healthcare, leave benefits and timely wages.

Hundreds employed through private agency Metro West continued their protest for a third day. The agitation intensified after a worker’s death in Kalyanpuri, with demands for compensation for his family and greater protection for those still on the job.

Standing in front of the Khichripur bus stand just beside the civic body’s depot, Aniket, a sanitation worker who has been working with the agency for nearly six years, said, “We want justice for him and demand that the company and the government provide compensation to his family.”

However, for the workers, the death has brought to the surface a much larger set of grievances. Many allege that despite working for years, they have not received their provident fund, while Employees State Insurance (ESI) is provided, but it does not adequately meet their healthcare needs. They are also demanding insurance and a cashless health card so they can access treatment at hospitals closer to their workplaces.