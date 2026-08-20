200 electric buses flagged off, fleet close to 7K in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday flagged off 200 electric buses, taking the total DTC bus fleet to nearly 6,800.

“Among all the initiatives being launched, ladies special buses are the most important for me personally and the government. During my student days, I remember using university special buses to travel to college and home, but for the last 28 years, these buses were not available,” Gupta said.

With the latest addition, Delhi’s overall bus fleet will comprise more than 5,000 electric buses and remaining CNG buses, she said, adding that the city has the highest number of electric buses in the country.

During comprehensive review meetings on women safety held on June 3 and June 16, 2026, the L-G, while discussing the issue with the police commissioner and the transport secretary, had directed the DTC to operate special ‘ladies only’ buses on identified routes.

Sandhu said the women’s buses were not just a mode of transportation but also a safe means of mobility.

“The launch of 200 new electric buses in Delhi and the public EV charging station at Rajghat Depot were important steps in this direction. These initiatives would strengthen clean, green and sustainable public transport in the capital while also helping reduce vehicular pollution,” he said.