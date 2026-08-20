A millennium of Indian art

More than 70 works of classical Indian art, spanning a thousand years of history, will come together in Gurugram as 'Past Perfect: A Thousand Years of Indian Art' opens at The Quorum Club. On view till September 7, the exhibition brings together paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, textiles and decorative objects from across India’s diverse artistic traditions; it traces the evolution of Indian art from the 9th to the 19th centuries.



Jointly curated by Todywalla Auctions, Heirloom Art and Itihāsology, the exhibition brings together paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, textiles and decorative objects reflecting the diversity of India’s regional and imperial traditions.



The selection includes paintings from Deccani, Rajput and Provincial Mughal ateliers, illustrated folios from Shahnama, Jain manuscript paintings, depictions of Radha and Krishna, and works from Franco-Indian albums. These are presented alongside sculptures of deities including Durga and Surya, Pala-period works, bronze icons, carved wood, silver, textiles and other objects.



The exhibition also examines the changing histories of patronage, devotion, craftsmanship and aesthetic expression across different periods and regions. Supriya Lahoti, co-founder of Heirloom Art, said the aim was to encourage visitors to “slow down with these objects” and discover the histories embedded within them.



For Malcolm Todywalla, founder of Todywalla Auctions, the exhibition offers an opportunity to make classical Indian art more accessible beyond the traditionally formal world of auctions.



The show will also feature walkthroughs and conversations on history and diplomacy. Through these programmes, 'Past Perfect' seeks to bring classical Indian art into wider public conversation, connecting objects with the histories, people and ideas that shaped them.