Delhi: Congress' Seva Dal set for youth outreach

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ Seva Dal is planning a major organisational revamp aimed at changing the public perception of the organisation and reconnecting with people across different sections of society, with a particular focus on youth and grassroots outreach.

Under the leadership of its newly appointed chief organiser, Srinivas BV, the organisation plans to expand its outreach and highlight the historical role and contribution of the Seva Dal, one of the oldest organisational units of the Congress.

The Seva Dal is a more than century-old organisation. It was founded in December 1923 in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Srinivas said the organisation would focus on reaching out to people across all strata of society, particularly the younger generation. It plans to take its message directly to communities and explain its history, objectives and contribution to the country, while creating greater awareness about the role played by the Congress and its organisations during India’s freedom struggle. “Like our leader Rahul Gandhi, who goes to every section of society, be it coolies or carpenters, we will also reach out to everybody,” he said.

Srinivas said the organisation was planning to open membership soon and reach out to people at the block, district and state levels. He said the Seva Dal also actively participates in relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by natural disasters and other emergencies.