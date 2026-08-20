Delhi: Congress' Seva Dal set for youth outreach

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ Seva Dal is planning a major organisational revamp aimed at changing the public perception of the organisation and reconnecting with people across different sections of society, with a particular focus on youth and grassroots outreach.
Under the leadership of its newly appointed chief organiser, Srinivas BV, the organisation plans to expand its outreach and highlight the historical role and contribution of the Seva Dal, one of the oldest organisational units of the Congress.
The Seva Dal is a more than century-old organisation. It was founded in December 1923 in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Srinivas said the organisation would focus on reaching out to people across all strata of society, particularly the younger generation. It plans to take its message directly to communities and explain its history, objectives and contribution to the country, while creating greater awareness about the role played by the Congress and its organisations during India’s freedom struggle. “Like our leader Rahul Gandhi, who goes to every section of society, be it coolies or carpenters, we will also reach out to everybody,” he said.
Srinivas said the organisation was planning to open membership soon and reach out to people at the block, district and state levels. He said the Seva Dal also actively participates in relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by natural disasters and other emergencies.
He highlighted the organisation’s recent efforts in Assam, where its volunteers reached out to disaster-affected communities and provided assistance and support to people in need.
The proposed membership drive is expected to form a key part of the Seva Dal’s efforts to broaden its base and attract people who may not be familiar with its history and functioning. The organisation plans to use grassroots-level outreach to engage citizens, particularly young people, and communicate its ideological and historical legacy in a more direct and accessible manner.
“I am planning a nationwide tour to engage with people across the country and highlight the role and contribution of the Congress party in India’s freedom struggle and its journey of nation-building,” Srinivas said.
The objective will be to take the party’s historical legacy and its contribution to the development of India directly to the people. We will make a conscious effort to connect with the younger generation and introduce them to the history, values and legacy of the Congress party,” he said.
Srinivas also said the initiative would not be limited to political outreach, as the organisation plans to establish a legal cell to support people in need.
The initiative is aimed at rebuilding the organisation’s connect with society by moving beyond conventional political activities and establishing sustained engagement with people at the grassroots. By reaching out to diverse communities and bringing more people into its fold, the Seva Dal hopes to strengthen its organisational presence and create a renewed public identity. Earlier, Srinivas headed the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress.
‘Plans to establish legal cell to support people’
Srinivas also said the initiative would not be limited to political outreach, as the organisation plans to establish a legal cell to support people in need. The initiative is aimed at rebuilding the organisation’s connect with society by moving beyond conventional political activities and establishing sustained engagement with people at the grassroots. By reaching out to diverse communities & bringing people into its fold.