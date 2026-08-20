Delhi court grants bail to accused in Rs 10 crore extortion threat case against defence entrepreneur

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to Gurpinder Singh, accused in a case involving alleged extortion threats against defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra, officials said on Tuesday.

The Patiala House Court granted bail to Singh. He had been in custody since June 13, when he was arrested along with Jaswant Singh and Shamsher Singh in connection with the case.

According to the complaint, Luthra, founder of Vijyan Trishul Defence Solution Private Limited and a resident of Chanakyapuri, received threatening WhatsApp messages and calls from international numbers demanding Rs 10 crore and threatening harm to him and his family if the amount was not paid.

The threats were allegedly received during August-September 2025 and again in June 2026. An FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station, and the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for investigation.

The prosecution has alleged that the three accused were involved in a conspiracy relating to the threats. Jaswant Singh, who had previously served with the Punjab Police and later worked with Luthra, was also identified during the investigation. Earlier proceedings had focused on the recovery and examination of electronic devices and other material investigators said could help establish the roles of those involved.

Singh, in his defence, submitted that he had no previous criminal record and was not a habitual offender, adding that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and there was no continuing need for custodial interrogation.

Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar, while granting bail, observed that the investigation had been completed and custodial interrogation was no longer required.

The court also noted that the alleged offences carry a maximum punishment of seven years and that the trial was likely to take time.

Singh was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount, along with other conditions imposed by the court.

The bail order does not amount to a determination of guilt or innocence. The allegations made by Luthra remain subject to the ongoing judicial process, while the defence maintains that the case against Singh is unfounded.