Delhi government orders promotion, postings of 111 officials

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has ordered the promotion and new postings of 111 officials under the subordinate services cadre to strengthen administration and improve service delivery in key departments, including health, education and revenue.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said making the administrative system efficient and accountable is her government’s priority. “The administrative decision will accelerate public service delivery in key departments such as health, education and revenue,” she said.

The Services Department of the Delhi government has issued orders for the promotion and new postings of 111 officials. Gupta said most of the officials have been posted as deputy directors in the Education Department, which will help ensure the smooth functioning of the school education system.

Other officials have been promoted and posted as deputy medical superintendents in major Delhi hospitals like Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and as deputy directors in the Directorate of Health Services.

Some other officials have been promoted and appointed as sub divisional magistrates (headquarters) in various sub-divisions of the revenue department, and as assistant commissioners in the Trade and Taxes Department.

Promoted officials have also been posted as deputy secretaries at the Lt Governor’s office, Law and Justice Department and the Directorate of Vigilance, the statement said. Gupta said the promotions reflect the government’s commitment to advancing the career of its employees. The move is an important step towards addressing stagnation in the Delhi administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre.

Career stagnation

Officials in Grade I of the DASS had been facing career stagnation. The promotions have been made possible under the directions of the Delhi HC