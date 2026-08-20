Indira Gandhi International Airport stays among Top 15 busiest airports

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been ranked the 11th busiest airport in the world in terms of total passenger traffic in 2025 by Airports Council International (ACI), an organisation of airport authorities from around the world. A total of 2,800 airports across 185 countries and territories were considered for the analysis.

Notably, the IGIA is the only airport in India to feature among the top 15 busiest airports globally, even though it has slipped two spots from its 2024 ranking.

For three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024, the IGIA featured among the ACI’s top 10 busiest airports. It was ranked ninth in 2022, slipped to 10th in 2023 and returned to ninth place in the 2024 rankings.

For its rankings, the ACI counts passengers arriving at and departing from an airport, with transit passengers counted only once.

The IGIA handled 7,81,48,081 passengers last year, marking a 0.42% increase over its 2024 passenger traffic. Passenger traffic has been consistently growing at the Delhi airport, which is operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR-led consortium. Compared with 2019, the passenger traffic has grown by 14%.